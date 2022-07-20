Hosepipe ban ruled out as Environment Agency takes action over dry spell

Anglian Water has ruled out the possibility of a hosepipe ban this year - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Environment bosses are taking action amid concerns over reduced water levels in the ongoing dry spell - but a hosepipe ban has been ruled out.

The Environment Agency (EA) is introducing measures because river flows and groundwater levels are currently 'below normal' in parts of the Broads, as well as elsewhere in East Anglia.

It has said it may place restrictions on how and when water can be 'abstracted' - or removed - by farmers and other organisations.

However, Anglian Water - which is one of the abstractors - has said that the measures will not lead to a hosepipe ban and that its supplies were in a 'good place'.

Concerns over river levels come as the region endures a prolonged dry spell and recent heatwave.

The Environment Agency has said it is bracing itself for low oxygen levels in watercourses and is preparing to take action to help protect the region's fish.

Alison Parnell, a drought manager for the agency, said: "We continue to monitor our key garden, groundwater and reservoir sites using telemetry and are liaising with water companies to understand any emerging concerns.

"We are also working with farmers, businesses and other abstractors to manage water availability and ensure that they get the water they need to be resilient while maintaining our protection of the environment.

"We are closely monitoring the developing incident and produce regular reports on the water situation."

The Environment Agency said the prolonged dry spell had been causing issues in the Broads area.

Meanwhile, Anglian Water said it was expecting a record-breaking amount of water to be used by its customers this week - estimating its customers will use more than 1.4bn litres of water per day.

A spokesman for the company said: "Broadly speaking our supplies are in a good place for the time of year and considering it’s been a dry six months.

"On average our reservoirs are roughly 85pc full and our groundwater supplies are where we would expect them to be.

"One dry winter doesn’t give us particular cause for concern, as we are well-prepped for dry summers in the East, so there will be no hosepipe bans this year."