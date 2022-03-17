Councillor criticises lack of shopping centre toilets

The lack of public toilets at a Norwich shopping centre has been criticised by councillors.

Green councillor Jamie Osborn raised concerns about the lack of provision in the city, particularly highlighting the need at Anglia Square where the public toilets were closed last year.

He said disabled people have contacted him, saying they were "anxious" to shop there as a result.

He said he had raised the issue with Anglia Square's management team but was told they would not reopen the loos.

At a council meeting on Tuesday evening, he questioned if the authority would work with him to get the toilets reopened and improve accessible toilet access.

Mike Stonard, the cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, confirmed he would work with the Green councillor

Mr Stonard added the council has pushed for a high number of toilets to be included in the redevelopment of Anglia Square. A planning application for the redevelopment is expected to be submitted soon.

The toilets at the site were closed last year, with management company Columbia Threadneedle attributing it to troubles with antisocial behaviour.