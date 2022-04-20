'Powerless in the face of the council's whims' - anger over £330k roadworks

New cycle lanes are being installed in St Williams Way - with more 'wands' being installed - but people living in the street say their concerns have been ignored. - Credit: Amanda Robb

Council leaders have been accused of ignoring concerns of people living on a road where two months of roadworks for new cycle lanes has begun.

The £330,000 project in St Williams Way, in Thorpe St Andrew, started last Monday (April 11) and will continue until mid-June.

It will include new mandatory cycle lanes, with separator islands including 'wands' - a type of bollard - put in place between Margetson Avenue and Thor Loke.

The council says the scheme, which also includes changes to a pedestrian crossing, will make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

But during a consultation exercise, 59pc of people said they had concerns or objections. Only 35pc were in favour.

However, the scheme is going ahead - to the frustration of those who raised concerns.

Amanda Robb, who lives in St Williams Way, questioned the safety of the segregated islands and their 'wands' during the consultation.

She said they would make it dangerous for people to reverse into their drives.

She said: "We are powerless, as council tax-paying residents in the face of the council’s whims.

"We knew the consultation was a mere paper ticking exercise and said as much at the outset.

"St Williams Way is low fruit for the council when it comes to spending government allocated funds; the truly heart-stopping dangerous cycling stretches in the city, where roads are narrow and traffic is heavy, are being left."

Keith Snelling, 80, who lives on the corner of St Williams Way and Margetson Avenue, was also concerned about the positioning of the wands.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "All objections raised were fully addressed in response to the original consultation.

"Based on safety concerns raised to the original proposals, the final plans put forward for construction were revised to include a single stage pedestrian crossing and removal of the central island/two stage crossing currently in place.

“We always seek to minimise disruption wherever possible which is why works commenced over the Easter holidays."

People have also raised concerns about street cleaning, given difficulties in getting vehicles between the islands.

Broadland District Council, responsible for cleaning, had said a combination of small vehicles and hand sweeping will be used.