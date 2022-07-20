'Loss of democracy' - council meeting shake-up sparks anger
- Credit: Mike Page
Controversial changes, which opposition councillors say will shut down debate at Norfolk County Council meetings, have been agreed.
Alterations to the Conservative-run council's constitution - which sets out how the authority operates and how decisions are made - were agreed at a full council meeting on Tuesday (July 19).
The changes include altering the order of motions - where councillors can raise issues to be discussed - so the biggest party goes first, with the smallest last.
The amount of time people can speak during debates would be cut from five minutes for all, to five for the motion mover and three for everybody else.
Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader, said: "These new changes to the council's constitution are self-serving, regressive and a deliberate attempt to shut down debate in this chamber.
Independent councillor Alexandra Kemp, said the changes were "oppressive, authoritarian, autocratic and arrogant", while Green group leader Ben Price said they would trigger a "loss of democracy".
Mr Price had called for council meetings to last for four hours, rather than three, but Conservative councillor Brian Long, said, for disabled people like him, sitting through meetings could be difficult.
Conservative Bill Borrett said the changes were similar to what is done at other councils, such as Norwich City Council.
They were agreed by 39 votes for, 13 against and one abstention.