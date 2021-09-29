Analysis: Broads Authority police probe latest in string of controversies

Published: 1:40 PM September 29, 2021

The Broads Authority manages the waterways for people who live, work and visit there. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The recent police investigation into the Broads Authority's planning department should not be seen in isolation.

Rather, it is the latest example where a public body, which exists to manage the Broads and to look after the interests of those who live, work and visit there, has attracted controversy.

And it does so in a political climate where the Broads Authority and other local councils have not always seen eye to eye.

The Norfolk police investigation found nothing which met the criminal threshold had occurred in the authority's handling of planning applications relating to land at Haddiscoe.

The moorings and land at the New Cut at Haddiscoe which was the subject of a police probe into the Broads Authority. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But the investigating officer made a number of comments about the way the authority is run and how staff behave.

Norfolk police has since said, after the Broads Authority raised concerns, that those comments went beyond the remit of what the review should have considered - and has apologised.

However, the Broads Authority has asked independent planning consultants to look into the process.

There have also been calls for an outside organisation, such as DEFRA, to get involved.

It is the latest controversy at an organisation created in 1989 to play a key role in issues such as managing, planning and navigation on the Broads.

Four years ago, the Broads Authority itself chose to ask an outside body to run the rule over the way it operates.

Known as a peer review, that process saw chief executives and other experts from national parks look into the authority.

That team found the authority's staff had "a real passion for the Broads" and "had a good story to tell".

It stated: "The executive leadership team was seen as accessible and staff feel valued and are seen as hardworking, committed, knowledgeable and experienced. This is a strong and positive platform to build upon."

However, it also stated: "There is a concern that the organisation’s achievements can get forgotten and overlooked due to the recent member issues that have partly been played out in public causing reputational harm for the organisation and using up senior leader capacity."

The "member issues" referred to included complaints about members to other members.

A report had also raised concerns the relationship between members and officers, as well as between local councils and the Broads Authority, had deteriorated.

In 2016, a committee decided Broadland District Council representative Lana Hempsall would not be reappointed to the planning committee after she disagreed with the way a planning application over a phone box was being handled.

Lana Hempsall. - Credit: Conservative Party

In 2017 a vote was taken which saw authority member James Knight removed from the navigation committee following a vote of no confidence against him after he signed a petition supporting residents of Thorpe Island, on the edge of Norwich, who were facing eviction by the Broads Authority.

James Knight. - Credit: Archant

Such incidents led the peer team to urge the Broads Authority to "work together to ensure that these reputational issues are left in the past".

Jacquie Burgess, chair of the Broads Authority at the time, said meetings with other council leaders had been held to improve relationships.

Jacquie Burgess, former chair of the Broads Authority. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

But, in 2019, the leaders of all of Norfolk's councils hit out at the Broads Authority in a scathing letter to the government.

It came as, amid a review of national parks, Broads Authority bosses said they would be in favour of smaller committee sizes.

William Nunn. - Credit: IAN BURT

The letter, written on behalf of the leaders by William Nunn, then chairman of the Norfolk Leaders Group, criticised the authority for a perceived lack of consultation with local authorities over its response.

A spokesman for the authority said at that time: "The present size of the Broads Authority board, at 21, seemed to current members to be rather large when compared to the boards of other public bodies."

The authority still has 21 members, appointed by local councils, the environment secretary and two members appointed by the authority from the eight co-opted members of the navigation committee.

John Fuller. - Credit: Rose Sapey

But, it is clear, given South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller's complaint triggered the recent police review, that relationships between the Broads Authority and others remain strained.