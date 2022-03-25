Decision means solar farm near the Broads can go ahead

Proposals for a solar farm in Aldeby have been given the green light. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The go-ahead has been given for a solar farm to be installed on a former landfill site on the edge of the Broads, despite objections.

The Broads Authority and the parish council had been against plans for the 8,000 panel array at Aldeby, near Beccles.

Planning officers at Norfolk County Council confirmed the solar panel arrays on the former landfill site, off Common Road, would be visible from parts of the Broads - which prompted the objection from the Broads Authority.

County Hall officers said the matter was "finely balanced". But they recommended county councillors should grant permission.

Officers said "great weight" had to be given to the renewable energy which would be produced.

Applicants Infinis Solar Developments said the site would generate 4,900 megawatt hours of electricity a year and local households would benefit from that power.

Aldeby Parish Council objected to the proposals.

Chairman Timothy Wright told Friday's county council planning committee meeting that there were concerns over traffic safety, noise, the height of the panels and that the scheme would delay the restoration of the former landfill site.

He said: "We are concerned about noise at night from cooling equipment. The area is very quiet at night and sound travels a great distance."

Mr Wright said villagers were not against renewable energy, but were unhappy with that specific application.

Liz Russell, from agents Arcus Consulting, on behalf of the applicant, said the scheme had been redesigned to reduce the visual impact.

She said the climate crisis and the need for clean, green energy meant such schemes were "more important than ever".

Members of the planning committee voted unanimously to approve the scheme.

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat councillor for Gaywood South, said he was pleased the scheme had been reduced from its original size.

He said: "I think, I personally feel quite happy over voting in favour of this."

The array will be in place for 35 years, after which it would be removed and decommissioned.

Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor for Clavering ward, which includes the site, was not able to attend the meeting.

But, in a statement read out at it, the Conservative councillor said the benefits of the proposal outweighed the short-term inconvenience.