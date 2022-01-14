Alcohol licence granted despite antisocial behaviour concerns

The new off licence would replace Hong Ye LTD - Credit: Google Street View

A new off-licence has been given the go-ahead despite local concerns over antisocial behaviour.

An alcohol licence application for a new store on Ber Street in Norwich, replacing the Hong Ye Ltd Chinese Mini Mart, drew concerns from three neighbours.

Residents of Warminger Court, a retirement home complex adjacent to the application, raised fears about existing antisocial behaviour and drinking in the street which they said the application would add to.

Warminger Court residents objected to the plans - Credit: Google Street View

Zulienne Tait said: "We do not wish to have late-night drinking on our doorstep.

"We already have antisocial behaviour in this area which the police are aware of and trying to sort out."

Jane and Christopher Brown added: "We feel that an off licence would create more noise and disruption encouraging people to come to the premises for alcohol."

Norfolk Constabulary licensing officer Michelle Bartram did not object to the plans but requested conditions on the plan, including not allowing single cans of beer to be sold, no super strength beers or ciders over 5.5pc and keeping CCTV footage for 28 days.

On Friday, Norwich City Council's licensing committee heard from the applicant.

Thangavelu Suvendran, a representative for the applicant, said they wanted to work with the community to make sure the licence was acceptable.

Green city councillor Martin Schmierer. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

However, Green Party councillor Martin Schmierer said the streets outside the site can already look "like a war zone" with broken glass, litter and antisocial behaviour.

Mr Schmierer addressed the committee on behalf of the Warminger Court residents, requesting the applicant, Logeswaran Nadarajan, reduce the licensable hours from 11pm to 8 or 9pm.

He said: "If this is going to be, as the applicant has said, a community shop which works with the community then that will assuage a lot of the concerns for crime and antisocial behaviour raised by at least of the three members at Warminger Court."

Mr Suvendran said they would work with the community in any way they can, offering to reduce the hours to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9pm on a Sunday.

The applicant Logeswaran Nadarajan agreed to the police's conditions as well as one for cordoning off alcohol outside licenced hours.