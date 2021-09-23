News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Amazing' response as Norfolk ready to welcome Afghan refugees

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:01 PM September 23, 2021   
Afghan refugees disembark at the Torrejon military base as part of the evacuation process in Madrid

More refugees from Afghanistan are due to arrive in Norfolk in October. - Credit: AP Photo/Andrea Comas

The "amazing" response of Norfolk to provide a warm welcome to refugees from Afghanistan means an appeal for clothing has closed.

Refugees were airlifted out of the country after the Taliban took control and an appeal made to the Norfolk public to help those who will come to the county.

There was a plea for private landlords to make homes in the Greater Norwich available for the refugees and for the public to help with clothing and items to furnish homes.

Norfolk home for Afghan refugees

One of the homes which has been furnished ahead of the arrival of Afghan refugees. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Settling in Norfolk will be paid for by grant funding from the Home Office.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed seven private rented homes have been put forward to the Home Office to house Afghan refugees, with negotiations under way on several more.

Under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, Norfolk had been expecting to resettle 50 people and their families who supported the military, 19 of whom are in the county already.

But, under the government's new Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme others recently evacuated need to be resettled - and the first could arrive in Norfolk next month.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, county council leader, said: “Thanks to the amazing response of the people of Norfolk, we’re now able to offer Afghan refugees a new start right here in our county.

"Many have arrived with nothing at all, but thanks to your generosity we’ve been able to arrange housing, furniture, clothing food and even help cover some of the costs of living that can’t be picked up by the Home Office.

"We’re now waiting for more Afghans to arrive in Norfolk, beyond the 19 already here, but settling in these homes is only the start.

"Resettlement is about building a new life, and we will support the new arrivals to live in Norfolk, integrate with our communities and find work, purpose and a home in our county over the coming months.”

Charity Alive UK, which co-ordinated clothing collection with a unit in Chantry Place, has stopped accepting further clothing, due to the sheer volume donated.

The council is still appealing for bulkier items, such as bed frames, bedside cabinets, bookshelves, mattresses, curtains, dining tables, kitchen appliances, sofas and televisions.

Donations can be made at www.gov.uk/help-refugees

