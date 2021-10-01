Former Norwich councillor elected as national Green Party co-leader
- Credit: New Statesman
A former Norwich city councillor has been elected as co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
Adrian Ramsay, who served on Norwich City Council from 2003 to 2011, ran on a joint ticket with Bristol city councillor Carla Denyer.
Mr Ramsay was born and bred in Norwich, is a University of East Anglia graduate and was widely credited with making the Greens a powerful force on the city council.
Sandra Bogelein, Green opposition leader on Norwich City Council, said: “Green party members have made an excellent choice.
“Adrian’s election puts Norwich on the map and offers a chance for views from the East of England to be represented nationally.”
You may also want to watch:
Ben Price, Green group leader on Norfolk County Council, said the “excellent result” was “also a real boost for Green politics in this region, where we can already see a Green surge from the results in Broadland where two new Green councillors were elected this week".
“I’ve known Adrian for a number of years and he’s been a personal inspiration to me. He has the ability, conviction and commitment to lead us to a brighter future.”
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
- 2 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
- 3 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
- 4 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
- 5 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
- 6 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
- 7 Lorry driver charged over Tesla dashcam crash
- 8 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
- 9 Coronavirus rates in Norfolk up, but fall in hospital Covid patients
- 10 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating