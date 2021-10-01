News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Norwich councillor elected as national Green Party co-leader

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:56 AM October 1, 2021   
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay speaking

Former Norwich city councillor Adrian Ramsay ran on a joint ticket with Bristol city councillor Carla Denyer. - Credit: New Statesman

A former Norwich city councillor has been elected as co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales. 

Adrian Ramsay, who served on Norwich City Council from 2003 to 2011, ran on a joint ticket with Bristol city councillor Carla Denyer. 

Mr Ramsay was born and bred in Norwich, is a University of East Anglia graduate and was widely credited with making the Greens a powerful force on the city council. 

Sandra Bogelein, Green opposition leader on Norwich City Council, said: “Green party members have made an excellent choice.

Sandra Bogelein, Green Party group leader and city councillor for Mancroft ward. Pic: Green Party.

Councillor Sandra Bogelein, leader of the Green opposition on Norwich City Council. - Credit: Green Party

“Adrian’s election puts Norwich on the map and offers a chance for views from the East of England to be represented nationally.”

Ben Price, Green group leader on Norfolk County Council, said the “excellent result” was “also a real boost for Green politics in this region, where we can already see a Green surge from the results in Broadland where two new Green councillors were elected this week".

Green Party councillor Ben Price has spoken in support of Norwich Junkard Market. Picture: Danielle

Councillor Ben Price, leader of the Green group on Norfolk County Council - Credit: Danielle Booden

“I’ve known Adrian for a number of years and he’s been a personal inspiration to me. He has the ability, conviction and commitment to lead us to a brighter future.”

