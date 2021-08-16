Norwich City Councillor to stand for Green Party co-leader

Published: 1:00 PM August 16, 2021

A former Norwich City councillor is to stand as co-leader of the Green Party.

Adrian Ramsay, former deputy leader of the Green party, will be running for the party's co-leader on a joint ticket with Carla Denyer, Bristol West parliamentary candidate.

The leadership election was announced in July, when Jonathan Bartley stood down as co-leader.

Their ticket follows in the footsteps of a tradition of joint leadership in the party.

Mr Ramsay was a Norwich City Councillor from 2003 to 2011, representing Nelson Ward and leading the opposition, and the Green Party deputy leader from 2008 to 2012, under Caroline Lucas and Mr Bartley's leadership.

Mr Ramsay was part of the team that helped the former be elected as the first Green MP in parliament, having previously led campaigns in Norwich which saw the Green Party become a major force in local politics.

Ms Denyer is an award-winning councillor in Bristol, which now boasts 24 Green councillors.

She made the first Climate Emergency declaration in Europe in 2018, with 74pc of local councils, as well as the UK government, since following her lead.

The duo is standing on a platform of climate urgency, growing the Green Party as an electoral force, and putting compassion back into politics.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay speaking - Credit: New Statesman

Mr Ramsay said “The time for action on the climate is running out.

"It’s clear this government doesn’t understand the urgency of the Climate Emergency."

“Getting more Greens elected into positions of power is our best way of securing change.

"We’re committed to making the Green Party a real electoral force"

“With the Green Party frequently polling in third place in the national polls, and growing public concern on climate, we have a huge opportunity to take the party to the next level.

"To seize this moment we need a leadership team with a track record of electoral success and delivering real change.”

Ms Denyer added: “Politics desperately needs an overhaul.

"People are sick and tired of Westminster, with MPs shouting and heckling at each other.

"We can do politics differently."

“That’s why we’re standing on a platform of putting compassion back into politics.

"Compassion for each other, our communities and the natural world. And that starts with the Green Party itself.

"We want to make sure that the party is a welcoming and inclusive place.”