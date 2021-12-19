A47 dualling and roundabout revamp set for fresh hearings

Further public hearings, to help decide whether a section of the A47 is dualled and if a major roundabout revamp goes ahead, will take place next month.

National Highways is seeking development consent orders for three sections of the A47, as part of a £300m project.

That includes proposals to dual sections between North Tuddenham and Easton and from Blofield to North Burlingham.

It also includes proposed changes to Thickthorn roundabout, on the edge of Norwich.

Thickthorn Roundabout. - Credit: Mike Page

The North Tuddenham to Easton scheme includes the dualling of just over five-and-a-half miles between Hockering and Honingham and two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berrys Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has raised concerns about the impact on wildlife, including bats.

The Blofield to North Burlingham scheme would see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new 1.6-mile dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.

What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. - Credit: Highways England

Improvements would be made to the Yarmouth Road junction, closing the right turn and adding a dedicated lane to join the A47, while a new bridge would be added over the new dual carriageway at Blofield.

The Planning Inspectorate, which will make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who has the final say on whether work goes ahead, has already held some hearings into the issues.

The Blofield to North Burlingham examination is due to end on Wednesday, December 22, but the other two schemes will be subject to further hearings, which will be held virtually.

Hearings about the North Tuddenham to Easton scheme will take place on Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6.

Hearings about the Thickthorn scheme - which would include a new slip road off the A11 - will start on Monday, January 31 and continue each day to Thursday, February 3.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant

The slow pace in getting work on the schemes started led to Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council, accusing National Highways of "completely wasting five years".