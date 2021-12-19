News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

A47 dualling and roundabout revamp set for fresh hearings

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 19, 2021
The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

Further public hearings, to help decide whether a section of the A47 is dualled and if a major roundabout revamp goes ahead, will take place next month.

National Highways is seeking development consent orders for three sections of the A47, as part of a £300m project.

That includes proposals to dual sections between North Tuddenham and Easton and from Blofield to North Burlingham.

It also includes proposed changes to Thickthorn roundabout, on the edge of Norwich.

Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn Roundabout. - Credit: Mike Page

The North Tuddenham to Easton scheme includes the dualling of just over five-and-a-half miles between Hockering and Honingham and two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berrys Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has raised concerns about the impact on wildlife, including bats.

The Blofield to North Burlingham scheme would see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new 1.6-mile dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.

What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. Picture: Highways England

What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. - Credit: Highways England

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to close
  2. 2 Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call
  3. 3 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
  1. 4 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  2. 5 Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
  3. 6 Plea to families to help get patients out of 'flat out' hospitals for Christmas
  4. 7 One person injured and another cut from car in A47 crash
  5. 8 Crunch time over blueprint for nearly 50,000 new homes
  6. 9 Go-ahead given for amended plans to turn pub into home
  7. 10 Van stopped by police on A47 found to be 1,000kg overweight

Improvements would be made to the Yarmouth Road junction, closing the right turn and adding a dedicated lane to join the A47, while a new bridge would be added over the new dual carriageway at Blofield.

The Planning Inspectorate, which will make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who has the final say on whether work goes ahead, has already held some hearings into the issues.

The Blofield to North Burlingham examination is due to end on Wednesday, December 22, but the other two schemes will be subject to further hearings, which will be held virtually.

Hearings about the North Tuddenham to Easton scheme will take place on Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6.

Hearings about the Thickthorn scheme - which would include a new slip road off the A11 - will start on Monday, January 31 and continue each day to Thursday, February 3.

Graham Plant, Councillor, at the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Y

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant

The slow pace in getting work on the schemes started led to Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council, accusing National Highways of "completely wasting five years".

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich.

Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
King's Head New Buckenham

Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

East of England Ambulance Service

Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Titcomb with her partner Constantinos Aristotelous

Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon