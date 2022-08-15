Work to pave way for £200m dualling of A47 will begin this year

Video

Work to pave the way for the £200m dualling of a further five-and-a-half miles of the A47 will begin later this year, highways bosses have confirmed.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps last week granted consent for the dualling of the road between Easton and North Tuddenham, with construction due to begin early next year.

But National Highways has announced some preparatory work will begin in the remaining months of this year.

Details of what the impact on traffic will be while work - due to last for two years before the new-look road opens in winter 2025 - goes on have yet to be revealed.

However, a series of events has been organised for the coming months, where people will be able to find out more.

Chris Griffin, a National Highways official, said: "Increasing road capacity and connecting communities across the east of England will pave the way for economic growth in this part of the country."

Following completion, journey times are expected to be reduced by up to five minutes.

The new dual carriageway will be built south of the existing A47 at Hockering and will run north of the current road at Honingham.

Two new junctions will be constructed; Wood Lane – where Berrys Lane meets Wood Lane – and Norwich Road – where Blind Lane meets Taverham Road.

Easton roundabout will also be removed, while four new bridges will be built.

These will pass over or under the new Mattishall Lane link road, Wood Lane junction, the River Tud and the Norwich Road junction.

National Highways say that section of the A47 is used by more than 25,000 vehicles each day and the changes will shave up to five minutes off journey times.

Consent has already been granted for dualling work between Blofield and North Burlingham, while Mr Shapps is due to make a decision over changes to the Thickthorn junction, near Norwich, next month.

Where to find out more

