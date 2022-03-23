Decision on dualling busy part of A47 will be made in next three months

What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. Picture: Highways England - Credit: Highways England

A recommendation on whether or not the dualling of a section of the A47 in Norfolk should go ahead has been submitted to the government.

But the public will not yet learn whether planning inspector Alex Hutson has recommended the dualling between Blofield to North Burlingham should happen or not.

That will not happen until the final decision is taken by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Now the recommendation has been lodged, Mr Shapps has three months in which to read the inspector's report, consider the recommendation and decide whether to grant a development consent order.

The Blofield to Burlingham stretch is one of three stretches of the A47 which National Highways is seeking permission for as part of a £300m project.

A series of public hearings have taken place in recent months to help the Planning Inspectorate decide whether or not to recommend the schemes for approval.

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

The Blofield to North Burlingham scheme would see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new 1.6-mile dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.

Improvements would also be made to the Yarmouth Road junction, closing the right turn and adding a dedicated lane to join the A47, while a new bridge would be added over the new dual carriageway at Blofield.

Inspector Adrian Hunter, conducting the examination of the Easton to North Tuddenham scheme has confirmed his recommendation will be made no later than May 12.

That scheme would see just over five-and-a-half miles of the road dualled, along with new junctions, bridges and road closures.

Examination on the third scheme - changes at Thickthorn on the edge of Norwich - ends today (Wednesday, March 23). A date has yet to be set for when the recommendation will be lodged.

The Thickthorn plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which would take motorists beneath both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.

The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps. - Credit: PA

Mr Shapps can choose to accept the inspectors' recommendations, or could ignore them.