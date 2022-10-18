A-road closure which would have meant delays and disruption postponed

The A149 at Titchwell was due to be closed for a week but the closure has been postponed - Credit: Chris Bishop

Roadworks which would have seen drivers facing long diversions and buses disrupted have been postponed.

Norfolk County Council planned to close the A149 coast road at Titchwell, near Hunstanton, for a week from Thursday.

But a County Hall spokesman said: "Norfolk County Council has decided to postpone the road closure, and we will work with our partners and contractors to reschedule them in due course."

The closure was intended to allow a new sewer connection to be laid under the road.

Diversions would be signposted via Brancaster, Docking, Sedgeford, Hunstanton and Thornham.

But bus operator Lynx warned its Coastliner route, which runs along the A149 would be disrupted, with buses unable to service Hunstanton Cliff Parade, Old Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea, Thornham and Titchwell.