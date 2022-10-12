News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A149 coast road closure to bring long diversions for drivers and bus passengers

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:41 AM October 12, 2022
A149 closed

Part of the A149 coast road which is set to be closed for a week - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers are set for long diversions and bus passengers will face disruption to services when part of Norfolk's main coast road closes for a week.

Norfolk County Council said the A149 would be closed to traffic at Titchwell, near Hunstanton, between Thursday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 26. 

It added diversions would be signposted via Brancaster, Docking, Sedgeford, Hunstanton and Thornham.

Lynx, which operates bus services along the coast road, said: "We have been working closely with Norfolk County Council to try and limit the impact of this disruptive closure but please be aware that there still may be some delays to service due to the lengthy diversion route."

Anglian Water needs to lay a new sewer main across the road to a pumping station alongside the route.

A149 closed

Part of the A149 which will be closed for a week from Thursday, October 20 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Signs have now appeared warning around 200m of the road will be closed by a row of cottages on the western outskirts of the village, near the RSPB reserve. 

Lynx Bus said its Coastliner service would be disrupted while the work was in progress, with buses unable to serve some locations on the route.

It added: "We’re not able to serve the normal route on Coastliner 36 due to the closure of the A149 at Titchwell for sewer connection works. Our buses will therefore be diverting at Brancaster via Docking and Sedgeford.

"As a result of the closure we are unfortunately not able to serve the following locations during the closure period: Hunstanton Cliff Parade, Old Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea, Thornham and Titchwell.

"Barry's Cars will be providing a shuttle bus service between Thornham and Hunstanton (via Holme-next-the-Sea, Old Hunstanton and Hunstanton Cliff Parade) and this provides a connection with Coastliner 36, for journeys to and from King’s Lynn.

"Unfortunately, due to the location of the closure neither the temporary shuttle service or our buses are able to serve Titchwell during the closure."



