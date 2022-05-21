News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town faces disruption from roadworks 15 miles away

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:15 PM May 21, 2022
Spring sunshine around Diss Mere. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Spring sunshine around Diss Mere - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A south Norfolk town is facing likely disruption as a result of a major road project getting under way - even though it is around 15 miles from the works.

Diss is expected to see an increase of traffic as a result of work being carried out on the A11, just south of Norwich, as motorists avoid the prospect of tailbacks and seek alternative routes through the county.

A11 in Norfolk queues

Queues on the A11 in Norfolk - Credit: Mike Page

Preparatory work began this month near Wymondham, where the bypass is being resurfaced as part of a scheme that is due to last until June 2023.

By then, a separate project may have started to upgrade the nearby Thickthorn roundabout which is expected to last until 2025.

People living in Wymondham and Hethersett have already reported heavy traffic through their communities as a result of the work and the effects are expected to be felt as far away as Diss.

The town is on the A1066, which, along with the A140, is the official 'dispersal route' for motorists travelling between the A47 and the A11 near Thetford, to avoid the roadworks.

Diss district councillor Graham Minshull and chairman of South Norfolk Council. Picture: Simon Parki

South Norfolk Conservative councillor Graham Minshull - Credit: Simon Parkin

Graham Minshull, Ward councillor for Diss and Roydon, said: "We are going to have a series of road works in Diss as well - it could be quite the summer for the town.

"There will be major works in Diss and resurfacing up at Roydon and the long-awaited traffic light at the Shell garage.

"It will be early summer when we get the holiday traffic coming through that could be the busiest period when people head to Yarmouth.

"The problem is there is no perfect time to do these roadworks."

Map showing A11 roadworks and dispersal route

The section in red is receiving roadworks over the coming year, and drivers travelling from Thetford to Norwich are being encouraged to travel via a 'dispersal route' through Diss. - Credit: National Highways/Ordnance Survey

Clayton Hudson, a councillor covering communities along the route said he expected disruption but the work was needed.

South Norfolk councillor Clayton Hudson who has questioned the work in Pulham St Mary. Picture: Sout

South Norfolk independent councillor Clayton Hudson - Credit: South Norfolk Council

He said: "The A11 and Thickthorn works are absolutely required, there isn't really any other option.

"It will bring some disruption to the A140 but I welcome the works being done.

"Sometimes we have got to take a little bit of pain to get long term gain. Unfortunately there's no real alternative.

"For people heading to London I think it would be better to go along the A140 and then the A143, which is a good route already for articulated lorries and it avoids Diss town centre."

The Thickthorn project is still awaiting approval from transport secretary Grant Shapps.

