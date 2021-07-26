Major £800,000 revamp proposed for busy city road

Published: 5:20 PM July 26, 2021

St Stephens Road in Norwich city centre is mooted for an £800,000 revamp

A city centre road is poised to get an £800,000 revamp to improve the area for walking and cycling.

One-way roads, a new 20mph zone and a segregated cycle lane are just some of the proposals put forward in a shake-up of Norwich's St Stephens Road and the surrounding areas.

St Stephens Road was used by almost 15,000 vehicles daily in 2020, according to the department for transport, down from almost 19,000 in 2019.

Ipswich Road between Daniels Road and St Stephens Road

The proposals are the latest to be put forward as part of the Department for Transports Transforming Cities Fund, which has seen £32m awarded to the city for its roads network.

The transforming cities committee, which includes members of Norfolk, Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk councils, will decide on Thursday if the scheme should go ahead.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County council's cabinet member for highways, said: "The whole idea for the proposals is to improve the area for pedestrians, cyclists and all modes of transport - making it easier and safer for people to access the area.

"These are really positive proposals that have been through lots of consultations and have been adjusted to suit people's needs.

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby

"This is a key part of Norwich, it's the entrance to the city for the south [of Norfolk], we need to make sure that it is easily accessible for visitors.

"These all help cut emissions and improve the air quality - that's something we're aiming to do across all the city."

A consultation for the plans was originally carried out in January and February which led to revisions, with further consultations in May and June.

There are 16 proposals to be put before the committee, including: