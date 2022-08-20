20mph speed limit mooted at new housing site
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
A 20mph speed limit could be introduced at a new housing development.
Norfolk County Council wants to bring in the limit for Finch Drive, at The Finches development, off Griston Road, in Watton.
If the order is introduced, it would see a 20mph limit imposed on Finch Drive, from its junction with Griston Road for 150 metres southwards.
The county council says the speed limit will improve road safety and fit with County Hall's speed management strategy.
The council has advertised a draft order for the new speed limit and is inviting people to have their say.
Any objections and representations relating to the order must be made in writing and must specify the grounds on which they are made.
Correspondence should be sent to nplaw, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH, marked for the attention of Ms S Lowe by September 13.
Most Read
- 1 Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village
- 2 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 3 Town centre road which leads to train station to close for three months
- 4 'Foodie Fortnight' to celebrate opening of new food hall in Norwich
- 5 How to avoid fish with 'excruciatingly painful' sting on beaches in Norfolk
- 6 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
- 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 8 Friend pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old who died in bike crash
- 9 'Travesty' of food left to rot during cost of living crisis
- 10 Eight speeding motorists caught during police operation in villages
Representations can also be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk