20mph speed limit mooted at new housing site

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:49 PM August 20, 2022
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gun /speeding sign PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY:david bale FOR:EN NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434) - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A 20mph speed limit could be introduced at a new housing development.

Norfolk County Council wants to bring in the limit for Finch Drive, at The Finches development, off Griston Road, in Watton.

If the order is introduced, it would see a 20mph limit imposed on Finch Drive, from its junction with Griston Road for 150 metres southwards.

The county council says the speed limit will improve road safety and fit with County Hall's speed management strategy.

The council has advertised a draft order for the new speed limit and is inviting people to have their say.

Any objections and representations relating to the order must be made in writing and must specify the grounds on which they are made.

Correspondence should be sent to nplaw, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH, marked for the attention of Ms S Lowe by September 13.

Representations can also be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk

