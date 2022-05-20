More than 100 street closures have been arranged in anticipation of Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Ian Burt

Bunting will fly, tea will be poured and trifle will be served, as thousands of Norfolk people take to the streets in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

An analysis of data from Norfolk County Council has identified more than 100 road closures authorised to allow street parties and live entertainment to go ahead over next month's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The events are taking place in every corner of the county.

The highest number are in Norwich, where the county council has granted permission for 18 separate street to be closed to traffic at various points over the double bank holiday weekend.

Norfolk is preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over a double bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

Holt and Cromer have four road closures each, as does Great Yarmouth, while Gorleston has three.

Downham Market and Fakenham both have two closures in place.

In King's Lynn, the council has agreed to two road closure orders, with one of them covering three streets, to enable a huge celebration in the town centre.

Several villages also have permission to close roads, including Mattishall, Overstrand and Terrington St Clement.

The road closures represent only a fraction of the total number of parties being planned, as many celebrations will not need to involve streets being shut to traffic.

The Lady Dannatt MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, said: "It's going to be wonderful for Norfolk and wonderful for the UK.

Lady Dannatt MBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk

"I think there is very much a connection between the Queen and Norfolk. It is a haven for her.

“I'm quite certain it is going to be a remarkable celebration."

In Norwich, celebrations will begin in earnest with a beacon-lighting outside City Hall at 9.45pm on Thursday June 2.

Beacons are also being lit in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Thetford, Gorleston, Dereham, Attleborough, Thorpe St Andrew, Swaffham and at least 75 other locations across the county.

Then, between 11am and 3pm on Sunday June 5, Norwich City Council is holding a ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’.

Norwich City Council

It will be hosted by the Lord Mayor with bunting and live music on the steps of City Hall, along with family-friendly activities like balloon modelling and circus skills workshops.

In Lynn, live music will play on the South Quay and fireworks will light up the sky on the evening of Thursday June 2.

On Friday June 3, a Jubilee Parade will march through the town, led by bagpipers and including cadets, guides, scouts and St John Ambulance.

There will be more live music on stage, and a civic service held at the Minster in the evening.

There will be entertainment for children and more live music in King’s Staithe Square on Saturday June 4, while the Alive Corn Exchange will open its doors for a free film showing about the Coronation in 1953, called ‘A Queen is Crowned’.

On Sunday June 5, the town’s final celebrations will take place in the Walks, which will host a Jubilee picnic and funday in partnership with the King’s Lynn Lions and Radio West Norfolk.

In Yarmouth, the beacon lighting in Anchor Gardens on Thursday June 2 will be followed by fireworks.

The Revd Simon Ward will then lead a civic Jubilee service at Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday June 3.

A formal Jubilee dinner is to be held at Great Yarmouth Town Hall on Saturday June 4.

The area’s celebrations will reach a climax on Sunday June 5, as the borough council has organised Big Jubilee Lunch events at Yarmouth’s St George's Park and Gorleston’s Pier Gardens.

While the major events are in Norwich and in towns, several smaller communities have big plans.

Overstrand

In the fenland village of Barroway Drove, residents are preparing for a day in which the village will be temporarily re-named ‘Coronation Drove’.

Funseekers can, on Saturday June 4, expect a live concert and fancy dress competition, the winners of which will plant a ‘Coronation Drove’ time capsule for a future generation to discover.

The Bure Valley railway is hosting a Jubilee Journey from Saturday May 28 until Sunday June 5. Along with a decorated station, there will be a royal activity for the children to complete, as well as free Union Jack flags given to all children to wave out of the windows.

At Wereham, near Downham Market, a village fun day on Saturday June 4 is set to include an “old school sports day”, Zumba and line dancing, dog show; official cutting of the Platinum Jubilee Cake in the Main Hall; vintage vehicle display and a parade, in addition to live music and light show in the evening.

For details of your nearest Jubilee events, try using the map at: https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events/

What’s happening in Sandringham?

At Sandringham, the Royal Family’s west Norfolk country retreat, a beacon lighting on Thursday June 2 has already sold out.

Sandringham House, the Queen's much-loved Norfolk retreat

Tickets remain available however to watch mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE perform a live outdoor evening music concert in the estate’s parkland on Friday June 3.

Most of the activities are taking place on Saturday June 4, with an exhibition on display throughout the house and gardens, a vintage fair and afternoon tea on offer.

In the evening, a live screening of ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ concert, which will be broadcast from Buckingham Palace and shown on a big screen in Sandringham’s gardens, has sold out.

On Sunday June 5, the weekend will conclude with a Pageant of Motoring, showcasing seven decades of motoring, live music and aerial displays, alongside a variety of culinary delights, antique markets and a vintage fair.