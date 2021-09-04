News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:36 AM September 4, 2021   
The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product.

Another artist has added to Banksy's Norfolk artwork.

Land artist, Alain Mansfield, has added a man taking a photograph with a smartphone next to Banksy's 'Luxury Rentals Only' piece in Cromer. 

Mr Mansfield said he "just couldn't resist doing something" to the piece just 100 yards from his beach hut.

The addition presumably represents those coming to the Norfolk coast especially to see the new Banksy's, crouching to get a good photo on their smartphones.

Mr Mansfield's piece is a small distance from the Banksy, making them separate but distinct pieces of art.

