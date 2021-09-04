Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Published: 5:36 AM September 4, 2021

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Another artist has added to Banksy's Norfolk artwork.

Land artist, Alain Mansfield, has added a man taking a photograph with a smartphone next to Banksy's 'Luxury Rentals Only' piece in Cromer.

Mr Mansfield said he "just couldn't resist doing something" to the piece just 100 yards from his beach hut.

The addition presumably represents those coming to the Norfolk coast especially to see the new Banksy's, crouching to get a good photo on their smartphones.

Mr Mansfield's piece is a small distance from the Banksy, making them separate but distinct pieces of art.