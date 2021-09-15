Liz Truss promoted to foreign secretary in cabinet reshuffle

Published: 4:31 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM September 15, 2021

Liz Truss has been named the new foreign secretary - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has been promoted to foreign secretary as Boris Johnson carried out a dramatic reshaping of his top team.

The South West Norfolk MP will replace the outgoing Dominic Raab, who has been moved to the Ministry of Justice.

Priti Patel remains at the Home Office while the prime minister sacked Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland.

Ms Truss has been South West Norfolk's MP since 2010, and previously held the position of international trade secretary.

She will become only the second woman to hold the position of foreign secretary, after Margaret Beckett undertook the role in 2006.