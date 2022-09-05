Liz Truss to become PM after winning Conservative Party leadership battle

Breaking

Liz Truss will become the next prime minister after winning the Tory Party leadership battle - Credit: PA

Liz Truss will become the next prime minister of the UK.

The South West Norfolk MP has beaten rival Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the Conservative Party after an eight week-long contest.

The result of a ballot of Tory members was announced at 12.30pm today (September 5) at the QE2 conference centre in London.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Ms Truss will now travel with current PM Boris Johnson to the Queen's residence in Balmoral for the official handover tomorrow.

She said it was an honour to have won the contest after a "hard-fought campaign" against Mr Sunak.

Her leadership will come under immediate pressure to act on the cost-of-living crisis and announce how she plans to tackle soaring energy costs.

The battle for prime minister began when Mr Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals and a mass resignation of Conservative MPs.

Liz Truss praised “my friend” Boris Johnson as she accepted her victory in the Tory leadership contest.

She said: “I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson.”

She continued: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

There was a delay before applause from the audience.

The Oxford-born MP has risen in the Conservative Party ranks since she joined in 1996 and has undertaken several prominent cabinet positions.

In 2014, she was appointed as environment secretary under David Cameron's leadership before becoming justice secretary under Theresa May in 2016.

An ally of Boris Johnson, she became international trade secretary in 2019 and then foreign secretary in 2021, a position which has seen her oversee the government's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following the win, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I’d like to congratulate our next prime minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office.

“But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost-of-living crisis.

“Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs.”







