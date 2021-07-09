Liz Truss says hospital rebuild a 'priority' after visit

Published: 6:41 PM July 9, 2021

A Norfolk MP says the case for a new hospital has been raised with the new health secretary.

Liz Trust, who represents South West Norfolk, visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, on Friday.

The secretary of state for international trade, and minister for women and equalities, said she has raised the need to rebuild the hospital with Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid was appointed following the resignation of Matt Hancock, prompting fresh calls from within the community to back its campaign to rebuild the hospital.

The hospital is continuing to build on its business case to the Department of Health, as more than 200 props are now in place to prevent the roof from collapsing.

The trade secretary said: “I had a really helpful and productive discussion with the leadership team and also met some of the brilliant staff delivering vital health care in West Norfolk.

"Obviously our priority is very much to secure a new build hospital in King’s Lynn and I have already raised this directly with the new health secretary."

Almost 8,000 people have signed our online petition calling for the QEH to be replaced.