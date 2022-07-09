Liz Truss to promote 'Classic Tory principles' in leadership bid - reports
- Credit: Archant
Foreign secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss will launch a bid to become next Conservative leader by pledging that she will advocate "classic Conservative principles," according to reports.
A national Sunday newspaper said she will reverse the government's national insurance rise, cut corporation tax and introduce measures to ease the cost- of-living crisis when she announces her campaign, possibly on Monday.
No official confirmation of Ms Truss' leadership bid has been made.
The number of candidates is growing quickly with former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid saying they want the top job.
And two serving cabinet ministers, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and transport secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run to succeed Boris Johnson within an hour of one another.
Ms Truss is already gaining support, including from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke who tweeted: "I am supporting @trussliz for the leadership of @Conservatives. She will galvanise growth, cut taxes and launch a new Spending Review. She's tough on our enemies abroad, will seize the opportunities of Brexit and has a strong record of delivery."
Fellow Norfolk MP Chloe Smith - who represents Norwich North - has also expressed her support, saying on Twitter: " I’ve known for a long time, as a Government colleague and a fellow Norfolk MP.
"She has a clear record of delivery and will apply deep experience to serving the country.
"She can unite our party and win the next election. She is the right person to take our country forward."