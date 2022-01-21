News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Liz Truss sidesteps leadership question as she backs 'fantastic' PM

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:15 AM January 21, 2022
Foreign Secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has sidestepped questions about her leadership ambitions and praised Boris Johnson for doing a "fantastic" job.

The MP for South West Norfolk, who is currently on a ministerial trip to Australia, is seen as a potential leadership candidate should the prime minister be forced out by the ongoing scandal over lockdown parties held in Downing Street.

However, when asked at a press conference whether she would put herself forward for the top job, she replied: “There’s no leadership election."

She added: “The prime minister has my 100pc support. He is doing an excellent job. 

“I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. 

“The prime minister apologised and said mistakes were made. He is working to open up the economy and deliver for people across Britain and that is what is important and that is what people are focused on.” 

Ms Truss, along with defence secretary Ben Wallace, is in Australia for the annual 'Aukmin' talks with with country’s defence and foreign ministers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
  2. 2 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  3. 3 Meet the new team behind revamped village pub
  1. 4 One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm
  2. 5 Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals
  3. 6 Obituary: Doctor, and son of Norwich's recycling empire founder, dies aged 69
  4. 7 One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47
  5. 8 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
  6. 9 War-time bomb lay dormant for 80 years before exploding under fishing boat
  7. 10 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

She also addressed the mounting crisis in Ukraine and urged president Vladimir Putin to desist from any acts of aggression before “he makes a massive strategic mistake”. 

She added: “The Kremlin haven’t learnt the lessons of history. They claim they want stability while they work to threaten and destabilise others. We know what lies down that path and the terrible tole, lives lost and human suffering it brings.” 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon