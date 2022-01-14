News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Liz Truss says 'move on' after reports of another Downing Street event

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:31 PM January 14, 2022
Foreign Secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Liz Truss said people should now “move on” after Boris Johnson's apology at Prime Minister's Questions.

On Wednesday, January 12, the prime minister apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020.

Boris Johnson told MPs the event was "technically within the rules" of the first lockdown but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

In an interview with the BBC, the South West Norfolk MP advised the country to "move on" this morning (January 14).

She said: "He has apologised, I think we now need to move on and talk about how we are going to sort out issues.

"I’ve spent the last 24 hours with the EU, talking about sorting out the situation for the people of Northern Ireland. And we now need to get on with that and, of course, wait for the results of the Sue Gray inquiry.

“I completely understand people’s anger and dismay about what has happened. The prime minister apologised to the House on Wednesday, I 100% support him to continue getting on with the job.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  3. 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  1. 4 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
  2. 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  3. 6 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
  6. 9 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  7. 10 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

The foreign Secretary also said she was “very, very concerned” after reports of another two events taking place at Number 10 on April 16 2021 — the night before Prince Phillip's funeral.

First reported by The Telegraph, the events are said to have gone on until the early hours. Downing Street staff were reportedly sent to a nearby shop with a suitcase, that was brought back "filled with bottles of wine".

Ms Truss said: "When I heard about this I was, of course, very, very concerned. And I understand that people across the country are angry about what has happened.

"Earlier this week the prime minister did apologise for mistakes that have been made. We have the inquiry taking place by Sue Gray and we are very clear that there were real mistakes made."

A public inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray is ongoing into the suspected parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Launched last month, the inquiry will investigate claims staff at Number 10 held a party on December 18, 2020, the "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020, and a suspected gathering on May 15, 2020.

Boris Johnson
Elizabeth Truss
Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon