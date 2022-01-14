Liz Truss says 'move on' after reports of another Downing Street event

Liz Truss said people should now “move on” after Boris Johnson's apology at Prime Minister's Questions.

On Wednesday, January 12, the prime minister apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020.

Boris Johnson told MPs the event was "technically within the rules" of the first lockdown but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

In an interview with the BBC, the South West Norfolk MP advised the country to "move on" this morning (January 14).

She said: "He has apologised, I think we now need to move on and talk about how we are going to sort out issues.

"I’ve spent the last 24 hours with the EU, talking about sorting out the situation for the people of Northern Ireland. And we now need to get on with that and, of course, wait for the results of the Sue Gray inquiry.

“I completely understand people’s anger and dismay about what has happened. The prime minister apologised to the House on Wednesday, I 100% support him to continue getting on with the job.”

The foreign Secretary also said she was “very, very concerned” after reports of another two events taking place at Number 10 on April 16 2021 — the night before Prince Phillip's funeral.

First reported by The Telegraph, the events are said to have gone on until the early hours. Downing Street staff were reportedly sent to a nearby shop with a suitcase, that was brought back "filled with bottles of wine".

Ms Truss said: "When I heard about this I was, of course, very, very concerned. And I understand that people across the country are angry about what has happened.

"Earlier this week the prime minister did apologise for mistakes that have been made. We have the inquiry taking place by Sue Gray and we are very clear that there were real mistakes made."

A public inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray is ongoing into the suspected parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Launched last month, the inquiry will investigate claims staff at Number 10 held a party on December 18, 2020, the "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020, and a suspected gathering on May 15, 2020.