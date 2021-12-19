Norfolk MP Liz Truss to take over from David Frost as Brexit minister

South West Norfolk MP has taken over from Liz Truss as Brexit minister. - Credit: Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss will take over from Lord David Frost as Brexit minister following his resignation yesterday evening (Saturday, December 18).

Lord Frost had agreed to leave the role in January 2022, however he resigned last night with "immediate effect" citing “the current direction of travel” of the government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy.

Downing Street said Ms Truss, the current foreign secretary, would absorb into her current role ministerial responsibility for the UK-EU relationship and would lead negotiations to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Following the referendum in 2016, Ms Truss underwent a transformation from being pro-Remain to an avid Brexiteer and has been mentioned in some quarters as a future Prime Ministerial candidate.

Chris Heaton-Harris will move from the Department for Transport (DfT) to become Europe minister, deputising for Ms Truss when needed.











