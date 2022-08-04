Liz Truss sees her lead over Sunak grow in latest Tory members' PM poll

Liz Truss is leading the race to become the next prime minister - Credit: PA

Norfolk MP Liz Truss is increasingly moving ahead of fellow Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next prime minister, a new survey suggests.

The foreign secretary currently holds 69pc of the vote to Mr Sunak's 31pc, according to new YouGov polling for The Times of Tory party members.

The latest figures come after 1,043 Conservative party members were polled between July 29-August 2.

In a previous members poll on July 20-21, the figures had stood at 62pc and 38pc.

At the beginning of the membership stage of the campaign, 21pc of Conservative members were either unsure how they would vote or committed to not doing so. That figure has since fallen to 13pc.

Over eight in 10 (83pc) of members who currently say they intend to vote for Ms Truss say they have made their mind up, but 17pc say they might still change their mind.

Asked who they thought would make the better prime minister, Ms Truss leads Mr Sunak by 58pc to 29pc.

But adding Boris Johnson to the poll shows the current prime minister winning, with 40pc saying he would make the best PM, to Ms Truss’s 28pc and Mr Sunak’s 23pc.

The poll also revealed that 39pc of members believe that the Conservatives will win a majority at the next election under Ms Truss, while 19pc say so if Mr Sunak is in charge.

Among those who plan to vote for Mr Sunak, 37pc expect him to lead the Tories to a majority.

Across six issues the poll put to Conservative members, Ms Truss is trusted more to handle all of them.

Coming top are responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as well as the wider issue of defence, with 69-72pc of members saying she would be best to manage both of these.

It comes after former chancellor Sajid Javid backed Ms Truss to become the next Tory leader, calling for urgent tax cuts.

Mr Javid, who withdrew his own bid for leadership last month prior to voting beginning, said Mr Sunak's plans could make the UK a "middle-income economy".