PM Liz Truss... The rise and rise of a Norfolk scrapper

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:41 PM September 5, 2022
Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk, as part of her camp

Liz Truss during the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich - Credit: PA

Liz Truss will become the first MP from Norfolk to enter Number 10 since its first incumbent, Robert Walpole. CHRIS BISHOP charts her remarkable rise

Liz Truss has been driven by one ambition since she entered politics.

And as she sets off to Balmoral to meet the Queen and be formally asked to form a government, the MP for South West Norfolk will finally have the keys to 10 Downing Street in her handbag.

After a shaky start, when the so-called Turnip Taliban opposed her selection as candidate for her Norfolk constituency over reports of an extra-marital affair, Truss went on to win the seat with a majority of more than 26,000, in 2010.

Her victory over the Turnip Taliban set the tone for her early parliamentary career, which saw her getting embroiled in battles, which she often won.

Liz Truss at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at King'

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at King's Buildings, Smith Square, London - Credit: PA

Almost as soon as she was elected, the fledgling MP - who said her hero was Margaret Thatcher - took up the cudgels.

After the Ministry of Defence retired its Tornado jets, she campaigned to keep RAF Marham open as the home of the new F35 Lightning warplane.

She lobbied for the A11 to be dualled and opposed the selling off of state-owned woodlands including Thetford Forest.

Elizabeth Truss MP looks on as Defence Secretary Philip Hammond chatted with members of the media at

Liz Truss looks on as Defence Secretary Philip Hammond chatted with members of the media at RAF Marham after announcing the news the Norfolk base had been saved in 2013 - Credit: Ian Burt

And she also fought against the proposed King's Lynn incinerator.

Within a year or two of being elected, it seemed like Truss was in the thick of it wherever you looked.

And most of the time, she found herself on the winning side. 

The Cameron government agreed to 'Make it Marham' in 2013 , the A11 was completed the following year and the Treasury bean counters didn't get their hands on a single tree.

Truss was a doer, who kept on troshin' until she got a result.

A few days after her first junior ministerial appointment - as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Education with responsibility for early years and childcare - in September 2012, she nailed new colours to her mast.

Liz Truss (front centre) stands with her supporters as she arrives for a hustings event at Perth Con

Liz Truss (front centre) stands with her supporters as she arrives for a hustings event at Perth Concert Hall in Perth, Scotland, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 16, 2022. - Credit: PA

She was one of five MPs from the 2010 intake including Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and Chris Skidmore who wrote Britannia Unchained, which argued Britain needed to adopt a radically new form of economics in order to avoid "an inevitable slide into mediocrity".

"The British are among the worst idlers in the world," the book said. "We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor."

Radical economic change was just around the corner with an in/out referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union included in the Conservatives' manifesto for the 2015 general election.

Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

As pro- and anti-Brexit campaigns gathered pace, Truss declared herself a Remainer. The following year saw Leave win by a narrow margin.

Unlike on many other occasions in her political career, Truss had backed the wrong horse, along with party leader David Cameron, who resigned over the result.

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1985Photo: PA

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1985Photo: PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

But unlike for Mr Cameron, Brexit was not the end of her political career.

Truss's hero, Margaret Thatcher, once famously said she was not for turning. But the Norfolk MP delivered a neat volte face, not only supporting the public's decision to leave the EU, but becoming a prominent advocate for Brexit.

She backed Boris Johnson, who went on to win the general election in December, 2019.

Truss, who Johnson had appointed secretary of state for international trade, set about negotiating new, post-Brexit deals around the world.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic for talks in c

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic for talks in central London on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Friday February 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

In 2021, she took on another globe-trotting role when she was appointed as foreign secretary.

Liz Truss with CEO Dave Martin (right) during a visit to Condimentum Ltd, The Food Enterprise Park,

Liz Truss with CEO Dave Martin (right) during a visit to Condimentum Ltd at The Food Enterprise Park, in Easton, ahead of the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich - Credit: PA

As anger erupted over Partygate and other scandals facing Boris Johnson, her international role  helped her to stay above the fray.

She backed the PM, but without being drawn into the various controversies.

After the PM announced his intention to step down, she could then enter the race to succeed him without bringing as much baggage as others.

While she was never a frontrunner among Conservative MPs, she got through to the final round of voting among Tory members - among whom she has consistently been the favoured candidate.

Her campaign has been criticised for failing to go into too much detail on how she will help the country cope with the looming cost of living crisis - we are told the announcements will come now, once the result has been confirmed.

There will certainly be no hiding from it now.

When she curtseys to the Queen on Tuesday, the woman who has always wanted to be prime minister faces bigger challenges than any new PM since Winston Churchill.

