New PM Liz Truss begins to appoint cabinet

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:03 PM September 6, 2022
Updated: 8:13 PM September 6, 2022
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen E

New prime minister Liz Truss has started to form a new government - Credit: PA

New prime minister Liz Truss has started the process of appointing her cabinet after being officially asked by the Queen to form a new government.

Ms Truss has named Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis as lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice and rewarded close allies Therese Coffey and Kwasi Kwarteng with top cabinet jobs in a major reshuffle of the government.

The new prime minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as chancellor and Ms Coffey as deputy prime minister and health secretary, as she made James Cleverly the foreign secretary on Tuesday (September 6).

Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.

In a tweet after the news was announced, Mr Lewis said: "I look forward to working with Liz Truss and colleagues across government on the many pressing issues we face.

"I will work tirelessly to protect the public from serious offenders, improve the safety of our prisons, reduce reoffending and deliver swift access to justice for all."

First Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.

Ms Coffey, the former work and pensions secretary who is regarded as Ms Truss’s closest friend in Westminster, replaced Mr Raab as the second in command after he described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.

And she took on Mr Barclay’s health brief after he too came out in support for Mr Sunak, the former chancellor who Ms Truss beat in a poll of Tory members.

Mr Kwarteng, a long-term ally of Ms Truss’s – whose appointment to No 11 had been widely expected, replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury.

Former transport minister Wendy Morton will attend Cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

