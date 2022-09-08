Liz Truss announces plans to protect households from energy crisis

Domestic energy prices will be capped at £2,500, in a move designed to ease the cost of living crisis for millions of households.

New prime minister Liz Truss told MPs on Thursday (September 8) that no household will pay more than £2,500 for the next two years, from October 1, as she rolled out the energy price guarantee.

The announcement, which is expected to cost the country £150 billion, is Ms Truss' first major policy intervention as prime minister.

She said she expects the move to save the typical household £1,000 a year in energy costs.

Ms Truss told the House of Commons: “This government is moving immediately to introduce a new energy price guarantee that will give people certainty on energy bills, it will curb inflation and boost growth.

“This guarantee, which includes a temporary suspension of green levies, means that from October 1 a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 per year for each of the next two years while we get the energy market back on track.

“This will save a typical household £1,000 a year. It comes in addition to the £400 energy bills support scheme. This guarantee supersedes the Ofgem price cap and has been agreed with energy retailers.”

The prime minister promised support for businesses struggling with bills for six months, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that.

The government will set up a fund for those using heating oil, living in park homes or those on heat networks so that all UK consumers can benefit from “equivalent support”, Ms Truss added.

On Wednesday (September 7), the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 amid concerns about the scale of the borrowing required.

Before the announcement, average household bills were due to rise to £3,549 in October and were forecast to continue increasing.