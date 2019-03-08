Liz Earle MBE to host charity champagne lunch at Holkham Hall

Wellbeing entrepreneur Liz Earle MBE and former national newspaper editor Eve Pollard OBE are heading to Norfolk to discuss the best kept secrets in mid-life wellbeing.

From gut health to happier hormones, the pair will be hosting a charity champagne lunch in the Lady Elizabeth Wing at Holkham Hall on Tuesday, September 24.

Lady Leicester of Holkham Hall said: "I am thrilled this important fundraiser. I hugely admire the pioneering work that Wellbeing Of Women do, and the way in which they change the lives of so many women.

"I personally am looking forward to hearing Liz Earle's secrets and to meeting a number of other women from the area all choosing to support. It promises to be an insightful and inspiring event!"

The skincare and wellbeing sensation will share advice and experience from her 30 plus years work and sign copies of her new book.

Jewellery designer Monica Vinader is also donating pieces of jewellery for the diamond raffle and goody bags for each guest.

To book your tickets visit the Wellbeing for Women website.