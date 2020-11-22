Living advent calendar set to light up Norwich streets

Video

Published: 3:17 PM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:30 AM November 24, 2020

24 organisations have agreed to take part by creating different Christmas scenes in household and business windows this December. Picture shows the Rev Selwyn Tillett of St Mary Magdalene and his wife Cassie. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

A living advent calendar, involving 24 organisations, people and businesses is set to light up the streets of NR3 in Norwich this December.

The individuals and organisations taking part have each been allocated a day where their Christmas scene will be switched on.

The scenes will then be lit up for the Christmas period so that the community can enjoy them on their evening walk and to spread a bit of cheer after a difficult year.

The first scene to be lit up will be at organiser Kate Hollis’ house, with the last scene being lit up at the Rev Selwyn Tillett and his wife Cassie’s church at St Mary Magdalen on Silver Street.

Organiser Kate Hollis said: “I used to live in Hull and we used to have a living advent calendar there and it became the highlight of the year.

“The living advent calendar isn’t that unusual, they are done up and down the UK. But this will be the very first here in Norwich.”

Mrs Hollis put out some feelers for the idea on the NR3 community Facebook group and received interest almost immediately.

She said: “I had some really good interest when I put the post out about it on Facebook, almost immediately 15 people were interested.

“After a week, we soon found the 24 individuals and organisations who wished to take part and it’s great because lots of people have time on their hands for it because of furlough.”

Mrs Hollis said everyone involved will be going for an interesting mix of different Christmas display scenes.

She confirmed: “Anything goes really, but we don’t want anything too controversial or political, especially after the year we had.

“We are looking for a nice mix of traditional, secular and modern displays.”

Mrs Tillett and her husband will be hosting the final nativity scene for the living advent calendar at St Mary Magdalen Church.

She said: “It is great to see people coming together for this community led iniative and we were more than happy to host the final nativity scene.

“The scenes will vary from the secular to the religious so there will be a real mix.

“The great thing is people can observe these displays from a distance and appreciate the area slowly being lit up this Christmas.”

A list will be published to the general public soon of addresses that will be taking part.