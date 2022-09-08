News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

LIVE UPDATES: The Queen dies aged 96 - Reaction in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:55 PM September 8, 2022
The Queen during her visit to the Fiji Exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen has died aged 96 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The Queen has died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral. 

Concerns about her health were raised by noon today (September 8) after doctors ordered that she remain under medical supervision.

Members of the Royal Family rushed to be by the monarch's side this afternoon following the news.

Here are the latest updates from Norfolk and Waveney as tributes pour in for Her Majesty The Queen.


The Queen
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norfolk Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Days Out Guide

New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_eastanglia_sep22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon