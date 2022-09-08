Breaking
LIVE UPDATES: The Queen dies aged 96 - Reaction in Norfolk
Published: 6:55 PM September 8, 2022
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017
The Queen has died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral.
Concerns about her health were raised by noon today (September 8) after doctors ordered that she remain under medical supervision.
Members of the Royal Family rushed to be by the monarch's side this afternoon following the news.
Here are the latest updates from Norfolk and Waveney as tributes pour in for Her Majesty The Queen.