Search

Advanced search

17 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

PUBLISHED: 11:15 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 05 May 2020

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month.

People can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area (STANTA) near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout May.

The military will be firing small arms on various days between May 6 and 23 on STANTA while propeller aircraft and helicopters will be in use at Sculthorpe between May 5 and 22.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between May 5 and 22.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

Small Arms

May 6- Day

May 7- Day

May 12- Day and night

May 13 - Day and night

May 14- Day and night

May 15- Day

May 16- Day and night

May 17- Day

May 19 - Day and night

May 20 - Day

May 21 - Day and night

May 22- Day

May 23- Day

Aircraft activity at STANTA

Helicopter

May 6 - Day and Night

May 18- Day and night

You may also want to watch:

May 19 - Day and night

May 20 - Day and night

May 21 - Day and night

May 22 - Day and night

Propeller

May 5 - Day and Night

May 6 - Day and Night

May 7 - Day and Night

May 11- Day and Night

May 12 - Day and Night

May 13 - Day and Night

May 14 - Day and Night

May 18 - Day and Night

May 19 - Day and Night

May 20 - Day and Night

May 21 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

Helicopter

May 18 - Day and Night

May 19 - Day and Night

May 20 - Day and Night

May 21 - Day and Night

May 22- Day and Night

Propeller

May 5 - Day and Night

May 6 - Day and Night

May 7 - Day and Night

May 8 - Day and Night

May 11 - Day and Night

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24