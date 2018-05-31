17 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month.

People can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area (STANTA) near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout May.

The military will be firing small arms on various days between May 6 and 23 on STANTA while propeller aircraft and helicopters will be in use at Sculthorpe between May 5 and 22.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between May 5 and 22.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

Small Arms

May 6- Day

May 7- Day

May 12- Day and night

May 13 - Day and night

May 14- Day and night

May 15- Day

May 16- Day and night

May 17- Day

May 19 - Day and night

May 20 - Day

May 21 - Day and night

May 22- Day

May 23- Day

Aircraft activity at STANTA

Helicopter

May 6 - Day and Night

May 18- Day and night

May 19 - Day and night

May 20 - Day and night

May 21 - Day and night

May 22 - Day and night

Propeller

May 5 - Day and Night

May 6 - Day and Night

May 7 - Day and Night

May 11- Day and Night

May 12 - Day and Night

May 13 - Day and Night

May 14 - Day and Night

May 18 - Day and Night

May 19 - Day and Night

May 20 - Day and Night

May 21 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

Helicopter

May 18 - Day and Night

May 19 - Day and Night

May 20 - Day and Night

May 21 - Day and Night

May 22- Day and Night

Propeller

May 5 - Day and Night

May 6 - Day and Night

May 7 - Day and Night

May 8 - Day and Night

May 11 - Day and Night