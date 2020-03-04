Eleven days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

People can expect to hear firing and see aircrafs over Stanford Training Area (STANTA) near Thetford and Sculthorpe throughout March. Photographer: Corporal Donald Todd (RLC) MoD Crown Copyright

Live firing and aircraft flying will be taking place on 11 days and nights at military bases this month.

Residents can expect to hear firing and see air crafts over Stanford Training Area near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout March.

The military will be firing small arms on various days between March 10 and 21 on STANTA while propeller air crafts will be in use at Sculthorpe between March 9 and 19.

There will also be additional propeller air crafts on various days at STANTA between March 9 and 20.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: "Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

"Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

"Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

"Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous."

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing Activity at STANTA

March 10- Day and Night

March 11 - Day and Night

March 12 - Day and Night

March 13 - Day

March 14 - Day

March 15 - Day

March 17 - Day and Night

March 18 - Day and Night

March 19 - Day and Night

March 20 - Day

March 21 - Day

Aircraft Activity at STANTA

March 9 - Day and Night

March 10 - Day and Night

March 11 - Day and Night

March 12 - Day and Night

March 16- Day and Night

March 17 - Day and Night

March 18 - Day and Night

March 19 - Day and Night

March 20 - Day and Night

Aircraft Activity at Sculthorpe

March 9 - Day and Night

March 10 - Day and Night

March 11 - Day and Night

March 12 - Day and Night

March 13 - Day and Night

March 16 - Day and Night

March 17 - Day and Night

March 18 - Day and Night

March 19 - Day and Night