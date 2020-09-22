Live classical music concerts set to return to city

The Assembly House on Theatre Street in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Live classical music concerts are set for a comeback in Norwich.

The lunchtime classical music concert series at the Assembly House on Theatre Street will return on Thursday.

The programme, which had been put on hold due to coronavirus, takes place monthly.

Roger Rower, programme organiser, said: “It has been sad enough for live-music enthusiasts but it has been even worse for musicians whose livelihood came to an abrupt end in March. I know of no other part of society where individuals want to give to other people in a way which is more important than material benefits.

“Musicians are the generous souls of our society, I feel, and I’m very pleased to say that it is the Assembly House which is leading the way in bringing live classical music back to the city.”

For more information visit www.assemblyhouseclassical.co.uk