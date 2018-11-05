Search

Advanced search

Updated

Live ammunition from 1943 found in elderly resident’s loft

05 November, 2018 - 16:34
The ammunition, which was found in the loft of an elderly person, included a clip of five .303 rounds. Photo: Broadland Police

The ammunition, which was found in the loft of an elderly person, included a clip of five .303 rounds. Photo: Broadland Police

Archant

Live ammunition thought to be from the Second World War has been found in the loft of a Norfolk home.

The unfired .50 calibre rounds were found by members of an aviation heritage group on Tuesday, underneath a section of armour plating from a gun turret. Photo: New Farm Aviation Heritage Group.The unfired .50 calibre rounds were found by members of an aviation heritage group on Tuesday, underneath a section of armour plating from a gun turret. Photo: New Farm Aviation Heritage Group.

The clip of five .303 rounds and another larger round were handed to police in Aylsham on Monday morning (November 5).

PC Rob Devlin said a man brought them to the station after finding them in an elderly relative’s loft.

He said it appeared as though the ammunition had been kept as a memento as the larger round, thought to be a .50 calibre, was dated 1943.

PC Devlin said: “I would much rather someone come to us with munitions as opposed to disposing it any other way.

“We don’t want people to put stuff like that in the bin or dump them as scrap metal thinking they are not necessarily live.”

In a Twitter post, Broadland Police said the rounds were “potentially lethal”.

PC Devlin said the rounds will be locked away and labelled before being sent for disposal.

It is not the first time ammunition has been found in Norfolk.

Last year, members of an aviation heritage group discovered more than 1,000 armour-piercing machine gun rounds buried in a field in Rackheath.

The unfired .50 calibre ammunition was found underneath a section of armour plating from a gun turret.

It is believed it could have been buried more than 70 years ago during the Second World War.

The ammunition was used in the turrets of American B-24 Liberator bombers, which flew from the former RAF Rackheath airbase.

Around 1,500 rounds - including tracer and fire-starting incendiary rounds - were discovered three feet underground.

They were taken away later in the evening by the army bomb disposal unit from Colchester.

Speaking back in September, the chairman of the New Farm Aviation Heritage Museum in Frettenham, who did not wish to be named, said some of the rounds were still attached to the original ammunition belts.

He said they had different coloured tips, which indicated whether the bullet was armour piercing or a tracer.

“I think someone must have just buried them rather than taking them home [to America],” he said. “Because you can imagine the weight if it all had to be taken back on an aircraft.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast