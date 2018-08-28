Hoop-a-thon will raise money for breast cancer charity

All the participants who took part in the four-hour hoop-a-thon for Littlelifts charity at OPEN in Norwich. Picture: SENT IN BY MR DOD FITNESS SENT IN BY MR DOD FITNESS

A charity hoop-a-thon will raise money to provide comfort boxes to women going through breast cancer treatment.

Littlelifts, a charity run by Oa Hackett, from Bawburgh, will hold its second hoop-a-thon on March 2 at Open in Norwich.

The idea is participants take part in a series of four 50-minute power-hopping sessions with trainer Mr Dod.

Doors will open at 9.15am for a 10am start and those taking part will get a Littlelifts goody bag, sports vest or t-shirt (if you sign up before February 12), and complimentary snacks.

A limited number of hoops will be available to hire on the day for a small charge.

Littlelifts provides boxes full of practical gifts to women at hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk who have been diagnosed with primary breast cancer.

To book a spot, visit opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/littlelifts-hoopathon-2019/