Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Hoop-a-thon will raise money for breast cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 12:32 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 03 February 2019

All the participants who took part in the four-hour hoop-a-thon for Littlelifts charity at OPEN in Norwich. Picture: SENT IN BY MR DOD FITNESS

All the participants who took part in the four-hour hoop-a-thon for Littlelifts charity at OPEN in Norwich. Picture: SENT IN BY MR DOD FITNESS

SENT IN BY MR DOD FITNESS

A charity hoop-a-thon will raise money to provide comfort boxes to women going through breast cancer treatment.

Littlelifts, a charity run by Oa Hackett, from Bawburgh, will hold its second hoop-a-thon on March 2 at Open in Norwich.

The idea is participants take part in a series of four 50-minute power-hopping sessions with trainer Mr Dod.

Doors will open at 9.15am for a 10am start and those taking part will get a Littlelifts goody bag, sports vest or t-shirt (if you sign up before February 12), and complimentary snacks.

A limited number of hoops will be available to hire on the day for a small charge.

Littlelifts provides boxes full of practical gifts to women at hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk who have been diagnosed with primary breast cancer.

To book a spot, visit opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/littlelifts-hoopathon-2019/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Jailed in Norfolk in January: Child abuser, murderer and £1m fraudster

(Left to right) Alan Ballinger, Gediminas Jasinskas, Steven Girling. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Three arrested after routine police stop uncovers suspected stolen copper piping

Copper piping Norfolk police believe may be stolen. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists