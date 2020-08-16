Search

Pilot ‘uninjured’ following crash at airfield

PUBLISHED: 08:44 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 16 August 2020

A pilot walked away uninjured after a crash at Little Snoring Airfield. Picture is the airfield. Photo: Antony Kelly

A 70-year-old man who crashed his plane after failing to extend its landing gear walked away uninjured, according to a report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Published on August 13, the report revealed how the pilot was attempting two complete landings at Little Snoring Airfield, near Fakenham, on the morning of May 20.

It read: “He thought he had completed his normal downwind check, which would normally included extending the landed gear.

“However, on landing the propeller and fuselage struck the runway and he realised the landing gear was not selected down.”

The pilot, who had been flying a 1977 Rockwell Commander 114, was uninjured and able to exit the aircraft unaided.

The plane suffered abrasions to the underside of the fuselage and left wing and damage to the propeller.

The report also mentioned another incident which took place on April 27 at Northrepps Airfield, near Cromer, where “heavy breaking” caused an aircraft to tip forward.

The craft was “severely damaged” but the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

