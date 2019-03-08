'She hopes to make people smile again' - Six-year-old braves chop for charity
PUBLISHED: 15:27 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 10 November 2019
Amy Mear
A six-year-old girl from Dereham has donated 12 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust.
Ava Mear donated 12 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust. Photo: Amy Mear
Ava Mear has raised more than £280 for the charity, which provides real hair wigs for children with hair loss.
Her mum Amy said: "Ava had asked me several times if she could have her haircut short.
"I wasn't too sure about her having it done.
You may also want to watch:
"However, she asked again and said could she have her haircut and donate it to The Little Princess Trust and also raise some money for them.
"I couldn't say no, so we started a fundraising page and organised a date."
On November 7 Ava had 12 inches of hair cut off at ReStyled Hair in Dereham.
Mrs Mear added: "We are super proud of Ava.
"She hopes that her hair and the money raised will make someone smile again."