Nature charity aims to reconnect visitors with river valley wildlife

Published: 12:33 PM January 6, 2021

Some of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) conservation volunteers at work clearing thistles at The Lows at Blo Norton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A community conservation charity has won a grant of almost £7,000 to help reconnect people with nature along the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) is dedicated to the conservation and promotion of the wildlife and landscapes of the Little Ouse valley.

Its "Reconnecting People with Nature" project has secured £6,972 from the Postcode Local Trust, a grant-giving charity funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funds will help to create dedicated waymarked walking routes and an accompanying leaflet so people can find out more about the wildlife and history of the area.

It will also provide volunteers with equipment to carry out surveying and practical conservation work, as well as developing promotional material to raise the profile of the project.

LOHP chairman Rob Robinson said: "Too many people are not aware of the wonderful areas they can explore, right on their doorstep.

"This grant will help people connect with the natural world around them and raise awareness of our work to conserve and protect the special wildlife and habitats of the Little Ouse, and the different ways people can support it."

Mr Robinson said the group's volunteers hope to complete the project by December 2021.

The LOHP has brought over 78 hectares of land into active conservation management since its foundation in 2002, and raised more than £1.9m to fund its work.