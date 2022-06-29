News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wildlife charity to hold festival in celebration of its 20th anniversary

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2022
Some of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) conservation volunteers at work clearing thistles

Some of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) conservation volunteers at work clearing thistles at The Lows at Blo Norton in 2016 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A community conservation charity which is devoted to protecting a unique and historic river valley is gearing up to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) was set up in 2002 to promote the conservation and enjoyment of the wildlife and landscapes of the Little Ouse valley on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Wildlife volunteers across the areas joined forces across the Little Ouse River to form a unique conservation partnership.

And 20 years on, they have achieved "so much" by improving the landscape for the benefit of wildlife and people.

Some of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) conservation volunteers at work making safe a spli

Some of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP) conservation volunteers at work making safe a split tree at The Lows at Blo Norton. From left, front, Nick Lingwood, Richard Minter, and trustee Reg Langston. Back, John Preston, John McCormack, Keith Seaman, Laura Cox, and trustee Rob Fuller. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The charity manages more than 76 hectares of land and has over the years raised funds to safeguard fragile habitats along the valley, carefully managing land to also protect wildlife.

In celebration of the charity and its volunteers' efforts to date, LOHP is hosting 'Festival on the Fens' on Sunday, July 3 from 11am to 4pm on Parkers Piece opposite Thelnetham Windmill (IP22 1JS).

The free event will include guided fen walks, rural crafts, stalls, music, art, sheep dog demonstrations, vintage tractors, and children's activities.

Pictured in 2004 the Blo' Norton Fen Pond Work Party

Pictured in 2004 the Blo' Norton Fen Pond Work Party - Credit: LOHP

John McCormack, LOHP trustee, said: "We want everyone to join us to see the huge improvements we've made and discover the beautiful Little Ouse valley for themselves."

Norfolk

