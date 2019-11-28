Chance to get your hands on Little Mix tickets for Norfolk gig

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture David Parry/PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

Fans of all-girl pop group Little Mix will be able to get their hands on tickets for the pop sensations' Norfolk gig later this morning.

The band, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, will perform at Holkham Hall on Saturday, July 18.

It will be the third time the girl band have performed in the county in four years, having previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

The show is part of the band's 21-date Summer 2020 tour and will feature some of their greatest hits including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Since winning The X Factor in 2011 Little Mix have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

Tickets for the Holkham Hall show go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com.