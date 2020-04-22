Video

Little Mix announce cancellation of Norfolk concert

Little Mix have cancelled their UK summer tour, including their show at Norfolk's Holkham Estate, due to coronavirus Picture: Liz Hobbs Group Archant

Girl band Little Mix were set to return to Norfolk this summer to perform at Holkham, but they have now announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour due to coronavirus.

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The group, made up of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, were due to play open-air venues across the UK, including the Holkham Estate on Saturday, July 18.

In a statement released by Little Mix, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011, they said: “Following the latest government advice Little Mix are extremely sad to announce the cancellation of their upcoming UK Summer tour.

“The band are heartbroken not to perform this summer, but the health and safety of all Little Mix fans is of course their number one priority.

“Your ticket agent will be in touch prior to May 5 to arrange your refund.

“Tickets included a £1 donation to music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, who need donations now more than ever.

“The £1 donation will still be given to the charity unless requested by the customer.”

In a video interview on ET Canada with Leigh-Anne earlier in April she said the tour wasn’t going ahead, but this has now been confirmed by their management and promoters LHG Events.

The statement continued: “Please understand that all ticket agents, venue and promoters are extremely busy, working with skeleton staff in these unprecedented times, so ask for patience when processing refunds for cancelled shows.

“Little Mix hope everyone stays safe over the next few months and look forward to performing again when the time is right.”

The Holkham gig would have been the third time Little Mix performed in the county in four years, having previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

The group, whose number one singles include Wings and Black Magic, have also been forced to cancel filming of their new BBC talent show The Search, which aimed to create a band to support them on tour.

The Holkham ticket office is currently closed and is unable to take any enquiries and ticket agents will get in touch with customers.

