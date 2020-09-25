Three-year-old Daisy gets dream trip to Peppa Pig World after taxi driver’s kind gesture

A three-year-old who has with a rare condition took a dream trip to Peppa Pig World after a generous taxi driver’s amazing gesture.

Daisy McKay, three, who lives in Lowestoft and suffers from lymphoblastic leukaemia, wanted nothing more than to visit Peppa Pig World in Hampshire.

And now her wishes have come true after Keith and his team at Atlas Taxis raised more than £500 by taking part in a 25-mile round walk on the August 10 from the Oddfellows in Pakefield to Great Yarmouth Market.

Keith Edwards, who lives in Pakefield and works for Atlas Taxis, has been providing a taxi service for Daisy while she has been visiting hospital for chemotherapy.

When Daisy told Keith that her dream was to visit Peppa Pig World, he decided to organise a walk to raise over £500 to help Daisy, her mum Shari and her siblings get there.

On September 14, Daisy visited Peppa Pig World after Keith took her and her family down to Hampshire, using the money raised from the walk.

Mr Edwards said: “One day I was taking Daisy to her appointment at the hospital and I asked her what her one dream in life was.

“She replied that she wanted to visit Peppa Pig World and I decided that I had to make her dreams come true.

“So on August 10 we organised a walk from the Oddfellows in Pakefield to Great Yarmouth Market and back.

“It was one of the hottest days of the year but we ended up raising around £800 to £1,000 in the end which is incredible.”

Shari McKay, 35, who is Daisy’s mother, described the feeling of simply being free on the special day Daisy, her siblings and Keith visited Peppa Pig World.

She said: “I was absolutely amazed and overwhelmed.

“Daisy has been having chemotherapy since June 2019 and has been going into hospital for blood transfusions and strong steriods to stop the spread of the cancer in her body.

“I would like to say a massive thanks to Atlas Taxis. We have felt overwhelmed and under pressure as a family recently.

“Just being at Peppa Pig World for the day, we all felt free and amazing, the day was absolutely perfect.”