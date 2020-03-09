Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter Archant

A second man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant

Norfolk police said the man, in his 70s, was seriously injured in the collision at Little Fransham on Friday, March 6, and was taken to hospital.

He died the following day.

It follows the death of Calvin Beckett, in his 40s, who was also involved in the accident and died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 10.45am involving a lorry, a tanker and a car.

The scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson The scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson

The man in his 70s was the driver of the car.

Mr Beckett, a driver for Jewson who lived in Dereham, was driving the lorry.

Tributes were paid to Mr Beckett, who was chairman of the Toftwood Social Club, over the weekend.

The social club said on its Facebook page: "It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that our chairman Calvin Beckett sadly passed away.

"We will continue the great work that Calvin had accomplished over the many years of his tenure as chairman.

"We will carry the torch in his memory, using it to light the way forward and ensure that all his hard work and passion for the club that he held very dear to him continues through all of us."

The one passenger in the car and driver of the tanker both escaped serious injury.

The A47 was closed between Little Fransham and the McDonald's roundabout near Swaffham for hours following the crash.

A total of four people have died on the A47 in the last week, as the Little Fransham crash followed another collision at Acle on April 7, which claimed the lives of two women.

Police have urged witnesses to the Little Fransham collision to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 119 of Friday, March 6."