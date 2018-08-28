Search

Song honours memory of young woman who died after twice being diagnosed with brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:05 21 December 2018

Hannah Coffill from Lowestoft with her sister Holly. Photo: Courtesy of the Coffill Family

Hannah Coffill from Lowestoft with her sister Holly. Photo: Courtesy of the Coffill Family

Courtesy of the Coffill Family

A special song continuing the memory of a much loved young woman is set to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Hannah Coffill is tattooed by Coral Cross. Picture: The Coral Cross BandHannah Coffill is tattooed by Coral Cross. Picture: The Coral Cross Band

The aptly titled Little Fighter was written and recorded especially for Hannah Coffill, who died last week.

After twice being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour over the past decade, Hannah Coffill, 20, died peacefully at her home in Lowestoft on Tuesday, December 11 with her family by her side.

The Coral Cross Band performing. Band members are Tony Baldwin (bass), Richard Stone (drums) and Simon Evans (lead guitar). Picture: The Coral Cross BandThe Coral Cross Band performing. Band members are Tony Baldwin (bass), Richard Stone (drums) and Simon Evans (lead guitar). Picture: The Coral Cross Band

Singer songwriter Coral Cross wrote the song earlier this month as she was keen to create a “permanent gift for her.”

She performed Little Fighter with her band – The Coral Cross Band – just days before Hannah passed away.

Ms Cross said: “We wrote and recorded this song especially for a beautiful and brave young lady – and I’m so grateful that she got to hear it.

“I am friends with Hannah’s mum Mandy and had got to know and love Hannah as did everyone who crossed her path.

“I wanted to do something for Hannah and her family and came up with the idea of doing a song for her.

“As a band we had recently recorded our EP and the weekend after I decided to write the song. The words just flowed, and I wrote it in about 30 minutes.

“The band then got together, we jammed the song and went to Blaze Studios in Caister three days later to record it – with the version mixed and mastered by Raoul Crane within a day.”

She added: “We showed it to Mandy, who said Hannah had got to hear the song and she said it was lovely.

“Its basically gone all over the world – New Zealand, Australia, Germany and America.”

Ms Cross, who is originally from Lowestoft, but now lives in Norwich, had also tattooed Hannah as part of “her bucket list.”

She added: “It’s been a very emotional time for everyone, but I feel like this song is going to reach out to so many people who may be in similar situations.

“The song has had an overwhelming response on social media and we are raising money for Children with Cancer UK in Hannah’s memory.

“Whatever we raise will be donated to Children with Cancer UK.”

Earlier this month a post on the Little Fighter page on Facebook said: “Hannah is so happy that she has her own song, we can’t thank you all enough.

“It is such a honour that you have done that for her – thank you.”

The song is now available on Itunes and Spotify. See the video via https://youtu.be/VO9L4Mx47L4

