Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 June 2020

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon’s pub in Norwich amid lockdown.

The outside seating area of The Bell Hotel pub on Orford Hill has been covered by litter.

Nando’s wrappers, beer cans and polystyrene takeaway containers were among the rubbish seen on Saturday.

Jamie Osborn, a Green Party member of Norwich City Council, said: “It’s clearly a real shame if people are not treating the city centre as it should be. There is a need for a cleaner city especially as businesses reopen. We want people to be able to feel city centre is a safe place and attractive place to be.

“Businesses should be taking the responsibility to clean up. It is not just a case of people littering, it’s also companies not looking after the area properly.

a Green Party member of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jamie Osborna Green Party member of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jamie Osborn

“I’d be interested to know what actions are being taken to remedy the situation.”

Eddie Gershon, the spokesperson for Wetherspoon, said: “The pub has been closed since March 20 and no members of staff have been there since locking up. One can only assume that the rubbish in the outside area has been created by people going there while the pub has been closed.

“We thank the EDP and Evening News for bringing this to our attention and we will look to clear this up as soon as possible.”

The Bell Hotel pub in Norwich. Photo: Bill SmithThe Bell Hotel pub in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

