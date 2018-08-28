Inquest begins into man found in river in Brandon

Balys Zemaitis' body was found in a river in Brandon on December 20, 2018 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Lithuanian man whose body was found in a river in Brandon on the Suffolk border.

Balys Zemaitis, 55, was born in Lithuania but lived in Station Road, Thetford.

His body was found by a member of the public on December 20, 2018, following a police appeal after he had gone missing.

He had not been seen since 5am on October 17.

His body, found in the Little Ouse River, was formally identified in January 2019. Next of kin have been informed of his death.

It was believed that the body had been there for some time.

The inquest was opened at Ipswich Coroners Office by Dr Nigel Parsley on January 22.

The date of the full inquest is yet to be confirmed.

Dr Parsley expressed his condolences to the family at this difficult time.